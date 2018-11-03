Coulee Region organizations, businesses celebrate global connections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Our community is coming together to celebrate its global connections.

The 6th annual 'Global Initiatives Week' began Friday afternoon. Through next Friday, local businesses and organizations will showcase the economic and cultural impact of those international connections.

Friday's kick-off event included global food samples, a multi-lingual children's story time and cultural music and dance performances.

"Organizations are able to share what they are doing here in the community that is internationally connected. It's just a great way to bring the community together and celebrate how we are globally minded,” said Global Initiatives Week Planning Chair Miranda Panzer.

Many La Crosse businesses are offering special discounts to anyone who mentions 'Global Initiatives Week' as a way to include the entire community in the celebration. They include:

Cabin Coffee

Dim Sum

El Rodeo Restaurant

Global Grounds Coffee Shop

Grand Bluff Running, Hackberry Bistro

Hmong Golden Eggrolls

Iguana's Mexican Street Café

Root Note

That Foreign Place

You can learn more about Global Initiatives Week at the event’s website.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.