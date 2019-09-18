Coulee Region Job Fair to provide range of opportunities for job seekers in area
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Career opportunities will be available for job seekers at an upcoming fair.
The Coulee Region Job Fair is Thursday in Onalaska.
75 companies from a range of industries are scheduled to be in attendance and full and part-time jobs, along with internships will available.
The fair can create a ripple effect in the community.
"When you put this type of event on the map, employers notice and it may help other employers move to the area and start a business here because they know they have the support," said Kevin Ruetten, Western Wisconsin Workforce Board Development Board Business Services Coordinator.
The fair is Thursday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Onalaska Omni Center.
There is no cost to attend.
