Coulee Region Job Fair to provide range of opportunities for job seekers in area

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 05:21 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:00 AM CDT

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Career opportunities will be available for job seekers at an upcoming fair.

The Coulee Region Job Fair is Thursday in Onalaska.

75 companies from a range of industries are scheduled to be in attendance and full and part-time jobs, along with internships will available.

The fair can create a ripple effect in the community.

"When you put this type of event on the map, employers notice and it may help other employers move to the area and start a business here because they know they have the support," said Kevin Ruetten, Western Wisconsin Workforce Board Development Board Business Services Coordinator.

The fair is Thursday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Onalaska Omni Center.

There is no cost to attend.
 

