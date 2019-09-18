Coulee Region Job Fair to provide range of opportunities for job seekers in area

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Career opportunities will be available for job seekers at an upcoming fair.

The Coulee Region Job Fair is Thursday in Onalaska.

75 companies from a range of industries are scheduled to be in attendance and full and part-time jobs, along with internships will available.

The fair can create a ripple effect in the community.

"When you put this type of event on the map, employers notice and it may help other employers move to the area and start a business here because they know they have the support," said Kevin Ruetten, Western Wisconsin Workforce Board Development Board Business Services Coordinator.

The fair is Thursday from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Onalaska Omni Center.

There is no cost to attend.



