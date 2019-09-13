Coulee Region Hunger 5K Walk/Run supports local hunger-fighting organizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - According to the USDA, roughly 25% of people in La Crosse County live in poverty, but an upcoming event in La Crosse is looking to support the organizations who feed that population.

The Coulee Region Hunger Walk/Run will raise money for hunger-fighting organizations like the Hunger Task Force and WAFER Food Pantry.

Organizers say this event shows how it takes a village to make a difference.

"We've got a lot of people involved from a lot of different churches, organizations, and so we're very hopeful for what we might be able to do for families in the area," said the Chair of the event's Committee, Harvey Witzenburg.

The Coulee Region Hunger Walk/Run takes place on October 13 at Myrick Park in La Crosse.

Pledge sheets are available online at couleeregionhungerwalk.org.

