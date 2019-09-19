Coulee Region Humane Society waives adoption fees for cats

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Humane Society (CRHS) is waiving adoption fees for all cats and kittens through September 22.

It's time to Draft your Newest Teammate with CRHS as kennel space is running low. The non-profit has had a dramatic intake of stray cats and needs room to house them all.

"We're on the verge of capacity for our cats and kittens needing homes and encourage anyone who has been considering adopting a cat or kitten to stop in and see what we have available," says Kennel Manager Amber Grosch.

Adoption applications are also now available online here for potential adopters to fill out and bring in to expedite the adoption process! CRHS is open 7 days a week and viewing hours begin at 1 p.m. every day. Available animals can be seen at the shelter or online on their website or Facebook page.

