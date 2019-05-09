Coulee Region Humane Society to host summer camp focusing on animals
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Animals from around the world will help give kids an opportunity to learn at a new summer camp.
The Coulee Region Humane Society will host the Our Amazing Planet camp for kids age 7 to 10.
Hands-on learning will give kids the chance to learn about animals and the environments they call home.
Kids will also learn about therapy dogs and cats that help people in our area.
While you may think of the Humane Society for some more common furry friends, they want to encourage a love of all animals.
"We want to make sure that kids develop a compassion for all animals, because no matter where they are on the planet and learn how to conserve those environments and those habitats," said Maggie Hanson, humane educator with the Coulee Region Humane Society.
Two camp sessions will be held this summer.
More information about the camps is available on the Coulee Region Humane Society's website.
