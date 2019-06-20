Coulee Region Humane Society caring for dogs found in grain bin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Humane Society is looking for financial assistance after receiving nine dogs from a property in Iowa Wednesday.

A total of 20 dogs were taken from the farm, majority of them were living in a grain bin, the nonprofit said.

According to Taylor Bates of the Coulee Region Humane Society, funding is needed for medical evaluations and to spay and neuter the dogs.

For more information or to donate, contact the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014 or donate online here.

