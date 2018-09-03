Coulee Region Humane Society can help pets affected by storms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Local Humane Society officials shared some tips with News 8 on how to help pets affected by severe storms.

Coulee Region Humane Society coordinator Taylor Bates said that stress can affect animals after storms.

Some animals may not eat or drink, but Bates said it is very important to keep your animal hydrated. She said that adding low-sodium chicken broth to their water may help get them to drink it.

Bates said you can help calm stressed pets with towels or blankets that have your scent. She said ‘Thunder Shirts’ can also help your animal calm down by wrapping them up for comfort.

Bates advises animal owners to make sure their pet’s harnesses and collars are not loose and that they have proper ID tags. She said the Coulee Region Humane Society also checks lost animals for microchips.

Bates said if your pet runs away during a storm put out food, their bed, or some of their favorite toys to lure them back. Putting out a cat’s litter box can also help bring them back home.

"They're in their house, they feel secure, and all of the sudden a random noise shakes the house; I mean, if we didn't know what it was, we would be scared too," said Bates, the community outreach coordinator for the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Bates recommends that pet owners keep a disaster preparedness kit just for their pets in case they are impacted by severe weather. She said these kits should include an extra leash, a blanket, and two-to-three days of food – just make sure it has not expired.

You can call the humane society's number, 608-781-4014, for help looking for lost pets.

If you pet becomes lost after a storm, you can see if the Humane Society found them on their lost pets Facebook page: just look up “Coulee Region Humane Society lost pets”.