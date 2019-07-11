Coulee Recovery Center marks one year of new building in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A celebration is marking an anniversary at the Coulee Recovery Center.

The Center unveiled a new plaque to recognize Mayo Clinic Health System's support of their location on Ferry Street in La Crosse.

The building was made possible through a partnership with Mayo.

As we told you earlier this week, attendance has nearly doubled at the new facility.

The increase isn't surprising to center leaders.

"By having a very welcoming center like this behind me, I think opens the doors for those that have been hesitant to seek recovery," said Tom Thompson, president of the Coulee Council on Addictions.

The Coulee Recovery Center is scheduled to host about 100 recovery meetings this month.



