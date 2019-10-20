Coulee Cup brings soccer teams from around Midwest to La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Thousands of soccer players and fans from across the Midwest are in the area this weekend.
The Coulee Cup is being hosted at the Fields for Kids soccer complex in La Crosse and Onalaska Omni soccer field.
The tournament, hosted by Rush Wisconsin West, brings in about 6,000 people supporting teams from seven states.
For the teams in attendance, there is a lot to enjoy about having a tournament this big in the Upper Midwest.
"It's actually not that bad, after going to Tennessee or anything like that, so coming out to Wisconsin, isn't the worst thing in the world, it's actually a lot of fun. It's a lot easier of a drive than you would think," said James Dean, assistant coat of the U-11 Loons of Sioux Falls.
Games are scheduled through Sunday evening.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Miss RemarkAble pageant in La Crosse supports education, friendship
- Enchanted Forest in La Crosse provides family friendly fun for all
- La Crosse community members honored for revitalization efforts
- Former City Brewery brewmaster honored in La Crosse
- Coulee Cup brings soccer teams from around Midwest to La Crosse
Latest News
- La Crosse County buildings, properties to go smoke-free starting this weekend
- Cher offers to pay for expenses for anyone who sues MMSD over recent employee firing
- VIDEO: La Crosse Center holds Public Input Session, video walk through
- Wisconsin students walk out to protest racial slur firing
- Pearl Street Brewery hosts retirement party for Brewmaster Randy Hughes
- University of Wisconsin sees decrease in enrollment
- Presentation in La Crosse aims to fight unconscious racial biases
- K-9 fundraiser raises funds for police dogs
- Greenhouse Spa opens at former Buzz's Bikes location
- UW-La Crosse men's cross country takes team title; women finish 3rd in Drews-Neubauer invite