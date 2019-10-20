Coulee Cup brings soccer teams from around Midwest to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Thousands of soccer players and fans from across the Midwest are in the area this weekend.

The Coulee Cup is being hosted at the Fields for Kids soccer complex in La Crosse and Onalaska Omni soccer field.

The tournament, hosted by Rush Wisconsin West, brings in about 6,000 people supporting teams from seven states.

For the teams in attendance, there is a lot to enjoy about having a tournament this big in the Upper Midwest.

"It's actually not that bad, after going to Tennessee or anything like that, so coming out to Wisconsin, isn't the worst thing in the world, it's actually a lot of fun. It's a lot easier of a drive than you would think," said James Dean, assistant coat of the U-11 Loons of Sioux Falls.

Games are scheduled through Sunday evening.

