Coulee Council on Addictions expands Outdoor Recovery Program
Grant allows the center to buy new equipment
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Great Rivers United Way awarded $750 in Venture Grant funding on Thursday for the Coulee Council on Addiction's Outdoor Recovery Program.
Outdoor Recovery adds physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness to those recovering from addiction through outdoor recreation and adventure.
The Program plans to use these funds for softball supplies, which will provide flexibility and reduce the ongoing costs of renting those items.
The center says many in recovery simply don't have the knowledge or tools to engage in outdoor activities.
"When people are seeking long-term recovery it's important that they have their needs met," says Cheryl Hancock, Executive Director of Coulee Council on Addictions. "So we try to take people outdoors and have them do activities that are going to be physically helping them but also just being in the outdoors and experiencing things together."
In 2018, nearly 1,000 people participated in 48 Outdoor Recovery events at Coulee Council on Addictions.
