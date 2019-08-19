Coulee Con brings gamers to La Crosse and brings gamers together

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - There were games galore at the La Crosse Center, from video games to role-playing games, during the 5th annual Coulee Con over the weekend.

There were daily drawings for prizes, and more than 50 games were given away from a play-to-win library.

The convention had more than 700 guests last year, and Josh Hertel, the coordinator of Coulee Con, said this year's event drew an even bigger crowd.

Hertel said games continue to grow in popularity due to their ability to create rewarding social experiences.

"We're at a good spot with our convention where we're just growing and bringing in more and more gamers to the hobby. That's the goal, right? The goal is to show people how gaming can bring people together, how it can be this community building activity," said Hertel.

Coulee Con held a Catan U.S. Championship Qualifier tournament, which brought in competitors from as far as South Dakota. A Sparta woman won and will being going to the national tournament with gas and admission paid for by Coulee Con.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.