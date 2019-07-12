Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness hosts benefit concert

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - You can take in some local music, and help support efforts to end homelessness in our community this Friday.

The Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness is hosting a benefit concert July 12 at the Cavalier Theater in downtown La Crosse. There will be performances from James "Mudcat" Grant and The Brianna Rae Band & Friends.

Organizers say this is a great way to enjoy some music from local bands while showing your care and support for ending homelessness in the area.

"The main purpose of the event is to raise funds for the Homeless Connect event, which is for the people in our community who are homeless or are facing homelessness, or at risk of eviction, to connect them with local resources," says Abbi Jeffers, member of the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness.

Music starts at 6 on Friday evening. Tickets will be available for $10 at the event, and advanced tickets can be purchased at Tree Huggers or Pearl Street Books in downtown La Crosse.

