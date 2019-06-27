Copeland Park Committee shares ideas for "Visions of Copeland Park"

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - The Copeland Park Committee is working on a list of ideas to improve Copeland Park.

Ideas range from filling in holes, adding lighting and putting up signs to replacing the large shelter. The committee is also discussing a walking path and board walk similar to riverside park's.

The public is invited to the next Lower Northside neighborhood association meeting on July 25 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center.

For more information and updates on events email lowernorthsidedepot@gmail.com .

