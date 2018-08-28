Coon Valley residents say flooding unlike they've ever seen

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - The heavy rains that brought flash flooding to many communities throughout the county are causing devastating damage to people's homes and property.

Coon Valley is one of the small towns in Vernon County impacted by the flooding. More than 200 people had to be evacuated from their homes early this morning.

When Riley Nielsen's dad called at 3 a.m. to say the house was flooding, he came running.

"I tried wading across the water. It got up to my neck. So, the current was pretty strong so I just went back to my car," Nielsen said.

Even in the darkness, he couldn't believe the amount of water rushing downstream.

"This is way worse than it was back in '07," Nielsen said.

Don Earley said he remembers the massive flooding in August 2007.

"The road was actually closed between here and Chaseburg. We almost got caught in a mudslide down there," Earley said.

But Earley said the flood water 11 years ago didn't reach the height it did Tuesday.

"I've seen it up to the bottom of the bridge, but never over the bridge," Earley said

Coon Creek usually is about 10 to 15 feet wide. Even after the water had started to recede, it had already taken its toll.

"I'm thinking our house is pretty much gone because it's full of water," said LouAnn Wolff, a resident.

Wolff has lived in the same home about a block away from the creek for 26 years. She says the water has never gotten this close.

She was woken up by a firefighter on a backhoe knocking on her second story window.

"They had the bucket up to the window, and the fireman was in the bucket and we went out through the window," Wolff said.

Like nearly 200 other residents, she was evacuated to the village hall and then a local elementary school.

"Getting people out of the water was three, four, five, six feet deep in some places that we had to get people out of," said assistant chief Ken Phillips of the Coon Valley Fire Department.

Now that the damage is completely exposed, the village is assessing the extent of the issues before they can move forward.

"We'll come back. Coon Valley's a pretty tough town," Wolff said.

As a reminder, people should check to see what kind of insurance they have to protect their home and property. Some homeowner's policies do not cover the cost of damage from the storm.