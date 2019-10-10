Coon Valley Fire Chief named 96th District 'First Responder of the Year'

MADISON, Wis. - State Rep. Loren Oldenburg of Viroqua helped honor the 96th District's "First Responder of the Year" Thursday at the state capitol in Madison.

The honor goes to Coon Valley Fire Chief Russ Cornford.

"Chief Cornford has humbly served Coon Valley and the surrounding area for 40 years, and has been fire chief for 38 years. When I went to his shop in Coon Valley to ask if he could attend this ceremony, he told be me that everything they do is a team effort," said Rep. Oldenburg in a statement. "I look up to all first responders who sacrifice their time to protect and serve their communities."

Chief Cornford, and more than 100 other first responders from around the state, were honored with the award.

Along with the first ever First Responder of the Year Program, the Assembly passed Assembly Joint Resolution 85 which declares October 28, 2019, First Responders Appreciation Day.

The Assembly also passed Assembly Bill 469 that creates a nonrefundable tax credit for volunteer fire fighters and emergency responders.



