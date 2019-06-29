Coon Creek Rendezvous takes people back to the 1800s

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - People are getting the chance to see what life was like in the 1800s. The Coon Creek Rendezvous recreates what society before the Civil War in Wisconsin.

Everything from the cloths to the tools that were used reflect that specific time. They even recreate the games people used to play back in those days.

One organizers of the event says it's an opportunity for enthusists to educate people about our state's history.

"It's good to recognize our ansesters and how they survived," said Royce Curtis, organizer of the event. "Otherwise we wouldn't be here. That's one of the main enjoyments. It's relaxing, slow paced and fun."

The event runs through Sunday. More information can be found on the Coon Creek Rendezvous Facebook page.



