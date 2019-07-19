Cooling Centers set up throughout city to keep residents cool

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Some in La Crosse have found ways to keep cool on a dangerously hot day like today, and some have not.

But for all who have to be outside today the City of La Crosse is providing a way to avoid too much sun, by setting up cooling centers throughout the city.

"We will utilize any assets that we have in order to make sure we can assist our community," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department.

Walsh says having the La Crosse Center open is a great option for a lot of people.

"If somebody is out and about in the downtown area, they need a place to get out of the heat for a while, and the La Crosse Center is certainly equipped for that."

But if somebody is far from downtown, a cooling center is found in all three La Crosse Public Libraries.

"The library is a part of the community where you get a cross section of all walks of life, and we're here for everybody," said Barry McKnight, Community Engagement Coordinator for the La Crosse Public Library.

Because too much heat can happen at any time.

"I've got physical and mental health issues too, so different medications make me warmer. They're godsends," explained La Crosse resident Meisha Rose Wait.

More centers are open throughout the city and according to McKnight, the more the better.

"We're open for business hours, some police stations are going to be open later, and it gives people a chance to take care of their business and move between cooling stations."

"My opinion is you can't live without them," said Wait.

