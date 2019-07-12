Contract awarded to raise Missouri River levee in Iowa
HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, Nebraska, says it has awarded a nearly $2.8 million contract to repair a Missouri River levee in southwestern Iowa.
The contract is build up the elevation of levee that was breached near Percival and Hamburg during historic flooding in March. The breach near Percival was closed last month and work to close the one at Hamburg is expected to be closed within days.
The contract to raise the levees from 2 to 4.5 feet goes to Weston Solutions Inc. of Chester, Pennsylvania.
The Corps says more than 500 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers, as well as other tributaries, have experienced significant flood damage this year.
