Construction worker fatally injured in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a construction worker in St. Paul.
Authorities say the 38-year-old man suffered a "traumatic injury" at Phalen Regional Park Tuesday afternoon. A GoFundMe page identifies the victim as Corey Buerke of Cottage Grove. He worked for Acoustics Associates, a construction company in Minneapolis.
