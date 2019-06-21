News

Construction worker fatally injured in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a construction worker in St. Paul.

Authorities say the 38-year-old man suffered a "traumatic injury" at Phalen Regional Park Tuesday afternoon. A GoFundMe page identifies the victim as Corey Buerke of Cottage Grove. He worked for Acoustics Associates, a construction company in Minneapolis.

 

