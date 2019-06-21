Construction worker at site of Iowa wind farm killed
LAKOTA, Iowa (AP) - A worker at the site of a wind farm under construction in north-central Iowa has died after being run over by a semitrailer.
The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office says it received a request Wednesday afternoon for an ambulance at the site near Lakota. Officials say 51-year-old Lee Gruver, of Daisetta, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Station KLGA in Algona reports that once officials determined a vehicle was involved in the death, the investigation was turned over to the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
___
Information from: KLGA-AM.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Richland Center police chief being investigated by Division of Criminal Investigation, sheriff says
- Wisconsin Assembly OKs drunken driving bills
- Wisconsin Assembly approves online tax bill, income tax cuts
- Assembly passes bill ending Miller Park tax
- Coon Valley artist brings hope to children with cancer, painting murals at Gundersen Health System
- 'We've got to figure out what to do': Man who lost family to Wisconsin River hopes for change
- Death of man being booked into Richland Co. jail under investigation
- Police: Man found on La Crosse's southside died of hypothermia
- Riverfest offers free buttons to military service members
- Winona artist turns paperweights into works of art