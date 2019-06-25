Construction to force temporary closures of La Crosse road

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Road work could impact your commute on La Crosse's southside.

Beginning Tuesday, the La Crosse streets department is doing concrete work on Broadview Place from 29th Court to 33rd Street South.

The work will close the road to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 7 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

Closure is necessary to complete concrete work ahead of street reconstruction.

Weather permitting, the street will be reopened by Friday.



