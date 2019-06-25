Construction to force temporary closures of La Crosse road
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Road work could impact your commute on La Crosse's southside.
Beginning Tuesday, the La Crosse streets department is doing concrete work on Broadview Place from 29th Court to 33rd Street South.
The work will close the road to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 7 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.
Closure is necessary to complete concrete work ahead of street reconstruction.
Weather permitting, the street will be reopened by Friday.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Accidents down on Losey Bvld after speed limit lowered in 2017
- Veterans Assistance Program helps provide affordable housing for military veterans
- Alcohol believed to be factor in Jackson County crash
- Wisconsin coroner: 6 killed in rural house fire
- State jobs agency head says he will step down this fall
- Tesla budget provision targeted at senator who sells parts
- Juvenile zebra mussels found in north-central Iowa lake
- Flood damage at least $2 billion for Mississippi River towns
- Aerial assault planned on invasive moths in eastern Iowa
- "Country Boom" returns for its second year with improvements