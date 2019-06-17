Construction postponed on 3rd Street, La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The temporary lane reduction on 3rd Street North, from State to Cass Streets, in La Crosse is postponed until further notice.

Drivers will experience regular traffic patterns.

Contact the City of La Crosse Street Department with questions at 608-789-7340.

