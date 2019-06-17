Construction postponed on 3rd Street, La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The temporary lane reduction on 3rd Street North, from State to Cass Streets, in La Crosse is postponed until further notice.
Drivers will experience regular traffic patterns.
Contact the City of La Crosse Street Department with questions at 608-789-7340.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse Tribune eliminating 20 positions
- POLICE: Teen dies in Town of Holland crash
- La Crosse Parks and Rec finalizing $3.5 million tennis facility plan
- Construction postponed on 3rd Street, La Crosse
- Xcel helicopter transmission line inspections begin
- Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery
- Bill would allow schools to release parents' names
- Western student appointed to Wisconsin Technical College System Board
- Hunters kill 38K turkeys during spring hunt
- Rail supporters propose more Amtrak stops in La Crosse