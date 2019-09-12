Conservation crew prepares for nature preservation camping trip
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The local WisCorps conservation crew is preparing to help the environment around the state for the next two months.
The program's aim is to maintain our area's natural environments. Crews in the program work on trail building, invasive species management and removal, and habitat restoration. WisCorp members accomplish all of their duties outside in an effort to stay connected to nature.
It gives crew members an opportunity to see if this is a career they could see themselves doing. "I really want to go into the Peace Corps so I figured this would be a really great way to see if this was something that I could do," roving crew member Ashley Nowak said.
The WisCorps conservation program will be building trails and removing invasive species in Merrill, Eau Claire, and Stevens Point, and Sheboygan. More information is available on their website.
