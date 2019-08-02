Complete Count Committee focused on boosting Census participation in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Preparations are underway locally ahead of the upcoming Census.

The once-a-decade count takes record of every person in the U.S.

In La Crosse, the city is forming a Complete Count Committee with the goal of educating and motivating residents to take part in the 2020 Census.

The Committee will be composed of a variety of community leaders in La Crosse.

The census count is used for government programs, policies, and decision-making, but participation in Census Bureau surveys has declined over the years.

The impact of an accurate count could mean a lot for La Crosse.

"We rely on it for Community Development Block Grant allocations and the dollars the come through the Federal government for our affordable housing programs, for our other public service dollars," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

People interested in serving on the 'Complete Count Committee' are asked to call Mayor Kabat's office at (608) 789-7500.



