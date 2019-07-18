Complaints: CenturyLink failed to respond to cable marking
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - State officials are investigating CenturyLink after receiving hundreds of complaints that the utility failed to respond to requests to locate and mark underground cables.
According to reports, a state Office of Administrative Hearings document shows CenturyLink faces more than $780,000 in fines for alleged violations of a law intended to protect the safety of people and the utility infrastructure.
State law requires property owners and professional contractors to notify the Office of Pipeline Safety before digging. Utilities must respond to the notification, often by marking the location of underground infrastructure.
The Legislature established the safety office after a liquid pipeline erupted in flames in Mounds View, killing two people.
CentryLink provides internet, TV and phone service in Minnesota. The utility did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
