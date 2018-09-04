Community of Gays Mills comes together to get supplies to flood victims

GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Last week's rain has caused plenty of damage to many communities throughout the coulee region.

One Crawford County community has seen its fair share of high water throughout it's history.

In 2008, the Village of Gays Mills saw the Kickapoo River rise to 20 feet. This year flooding broke that record. High water from torrential rainfall across the region has once again devastated this small community,

However, the people who call this place home came together to give everyone back what they lost.

"Gays Mills is an absolutely beautiful community," said resident Kim Pettit. "I won't live any where else."

This community has a weakness -- a small river that rises to unforgiving heights when the rain doesn't stop.

Former Village President Larry McCarn tries to stay positive, but it hasn't been easy.



"You feel for the people," McCarn said. "You see what they are going through and it's just really hard."



August's late rainfall caused the Kickapoo River to rise above 22 feet, climbing past the height it reached during the floods of 2007 and 2008.



"It was a lot higher" this year, McCarn said. "The water level got into a lot of places that it had never been before. "One hundred year homes that had never been flooded had a foot of water or more."

The water levels have receded so the work can begin.

"It's amazing (the donations) we have gotten," McCarn said. "You just get overwhelmed."

The town's community center has become the headquarters for an endless collection of items for those in need.

"There's been clothing and lots of bleach and lots of vinegar and peroxide," McCarn said.

More than 200 volunteers of all ages sacrificed their time.

"Even the millennials have come in and they want to help and they want to go somewhere and get muddy, Pettit said. "That is a big deal."

McCarn said it wasn't just community members who showed up.

"We have had people from Chicago here helping," McCarn said. "It's just been amazing."

For Pettit, the village of Gays Mills is a great place to call home, because everyone comes together to bring light to the town's darkest hours.



"We may be one of the poorest communities in the state of Wisconsin, but we are the richest in people who care about each other," Pettit said. "We may not be related but this is family."

She said no amount of water will make her leave her family.

"This is my home and I will stay here," Pettit said.

The Village of Gays Mills is looking for more donations. To find out what they need, contact the village at 608-735-4341.