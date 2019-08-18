Community members help organization buy special wheelchair for outdoor use
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - A group of good Samaritans is helping a local organization buy a special wheelchair.
The North American Squirrel Association has been renting an all-terrain outdoor wheelchair for people with disabilities to use. A few community members have been gathering donations to raise the more than $16,000 needed to buy the wheelchair and trailer.
During a fundraiser in West Salem on Saturday at Nick's Bar, one of the organizers said this is all about helping a charity that gives so much.
'There's not one person in this organization that it's about them. It's about other people. And you just think you go through life that you're all so worried about everything that happens with you, and this organization is so concerned about other people, particularly those people who have challenges," said Sean Gavaghan, a supporter of the North American Squirrel Association.
According to a press release, the La Crosse County Tavern League is donating $2,000. The Barre Co-ed Lions and West Salem American Legion Post 51 are donating $1,000. Codgers Bar donated $500.
The wheelchair can be used for a variety of outdoor activities. They hope to purchase a second Trackchair in the future.
