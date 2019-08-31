News

Community Foundation awards grant to homelessness efforts

Biggest grant of the quarter

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:22 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:22 PM CDT

Collaborative to End Homelessness receives large grant from Community Foundation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Community Foundation awards its biggest grant of the quarter, and it supports an organization that's ending homelessness in our area.

The Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness received of $70,146 in grant money to help reach the organization's "functional zero" initiative.

By the year 2023 the collaborative hopes to end its work, and leave La Crosse with zero homeless people.

Starting in 2016, and now at the midway point of their work, the organization is looking to move forward with housing people who need help, and support the work of the collaborative's coordinator, Julie McDermid.

"Having this money enables us to coordinate all of those programs and people a lot better to serve the folks that are homeless and on the streets," said McDermid.

Since the La Crosse Community Foundation began in 1930, it has awarded over $50 million in grants and scholarships in the greater La Crosse area.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars