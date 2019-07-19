News

Community Flooding/Storm Photos: July 19, 2019

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:53 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:53 PM CDT

Community Storm Photos from July 18-19, 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Thank you for sharing your photos with us from lightning, flooding and the beautiful sunrise following the storm.

 

