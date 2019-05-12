Community comes together for Letter Carriers' Food Drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 27th annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive to 'Stamp out Hunger' was held in La Crosse on Saturday.

Donations of non-perishable food or hygiene items could be placed near mailboxes to be picked up by letter carriers. Items could also be dropped off at the La Crosse Post Office, fire stations #2 and #3 in La Crosse, American Legion Post 336 in Onalaska, and the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent

A variety of area non-profits came together for the event such as WAFER Food Pantry, the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, New Horizons Shelter & Outreach Center, Onalaska Food Basket and Prince of Peace Food Pantry.

Bill Brockmiller, the local AFL-CIO treasurer and an event organizer, said that the day before Mother's Day is chosen because families won't be able to get help from reduced school meals for a while.

"For the whole summer they've got to feed their family, and this is a time of year, within the next month, that the food pantries get hit extra hard," said Brockmiller.

The Letter Carriers' Food Drive is the nation's largest single-day food drive. It collected more than 70 million pounds of food last year.

