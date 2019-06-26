Coffee with a Cop connects residents with La Crosse Police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Community members made connections with police Wednesday morning over a cup of coffee.

The La Crosse Police Department hosted a Coffee with a Cop event at the McDonald's on La Crosse's north side.

The event provides a chance for people to have in-person conversations with police officers in the community.

Some of La Crosse's Neighborhood Resource Officers joined in for the conversation.

"There's been new faces, new places, new businesses, new committee members in the north side and this would be one spot where everybody can come together and work with the neighborhood resource officers and collaborate with new ideas of what they could do for that next step in policing," said Detective Sergeant Jon Wenger.

Courtesy Corporation, the company that owns several local McDonald's restaurants, will provide vouchers so the NROs can meet anytime with north side residents to talk about any concerns.



