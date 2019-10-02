Coffee with a Cop connects community, police in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Community members are sharing their thoughts and concerns with La Crosse Police officers over coffee.

The PD took part in the 'National Coffee with a Cop Day' Wednesday morning.

The relaxed atmosphere allows for a lot of conversation.

"It's a different environment, it's a non-confrontational, friendly atmosphere where we can sit down, talk with community members, talk with members of the public and find out what's important to them," said La Crosse Police assistant chief Robert Abraham.

La Crosse Police officers were at five businesses throughout the city for the event.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.