CMN Hospitals Radiothon to feature La Crosse boy

La Crosse, Wis (WKBT) - Keaton Dahl is an 11-year-old who is just like a lot of boys his age. He enjoys baseball and basketball and his favorite part of school is playing in gym class. When he grows up, he wants to be a professional ball player.

What makes Keaton different from other kids his age is he has chronic osteomyelitis - a serious and difficult to treat infection in the bone.

"Last year he was fighting four different infections in his foot at one time," says his mom, Allison.

Since the age of 5, Keaton has dealt with problems in his foot. He has gone through many antibiotics, a special shoe insole, multiple surgeries, implants, procedures to clean out infections, casts, walking boots, physical therapies and hospitalizations.

"During one of Keaton's hospital stays we learned about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," his father, Tim explains. "They provided us with meal vouchers for the cafeteria. This was very helpful because we were so worried about Keaton, we would forget about ourselves."

"Often we were at the clinic at least twice a week. With gas cards from CMN Hospitals we didn't have to worry about how we were going to get Keaton to his appointments." says Allison.

At the amazement of his parents, Keaton has improved enough to play basketball and baseball.

CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System needs your support. Listen to Keaton's story and several other area children's stories and during CMN Hospitals' annual Radiothon, Oct. 17-19. All the money raised locally says here to help children in our area regardless of where they receive their care.

Radiothon is broadcast live from the Gundersen Clinic Lobby on radio stations Kicks 106.3, Magic 105 (104.9) and MeTV FM 102.7 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. on October 17 and 18 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on October 19. You can also watch it on Gundersen's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Donate at 608-784-KIDS (5437) or online at gundersenhealth.org/cmnhospitals/radiothon.

