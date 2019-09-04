City Plan Commission seals vote for Bridgeview Plaza re-districting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse City leaders are looking to future redevelopment in the area of Bridgeview Plaza on the north side.

The City Plan Commission approved a neighborhood center overlay district. That means it will provide greater predictability for investors in that area, encouraging areas of redevelopment and eliminating a sole reliance on single family zoning.

The city's director of planning and development says he believes this is a better approach than eliminating single-family zoning altogether, which some other cities have done. City officials agree this area hasn't been utilized enough and that redeveloping this land would be a benefit to La Crosse.

"So yes it is very much about neighborhood revitalization and we're also--we have a plan for this area," director of planning and development Jason Gilman said."It's the 53 corridor plan that was completed last year and this is part of the implementation of that plan."

The proposal moved to the Judiciary and Administrative Committee, and if approved will be finalized by a vote from the La Crosse City Council.

