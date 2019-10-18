City of La Crosse to begin hydrant flushing
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As part of normal system maintenance, the La Crosse Water Utility will begin water system flushing next week.
Flushing water mains can temporarily cause decreases in pressure, may cause short-term discoloration in the water affecting laundry operations, and may affect automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment. If you do experience discolored water, run a cold tap in a basement faucet or bathtub for a few minutes until the water clears.
During the flushing process, short-duration hydrant and crew noise, street flooding can be expected. Below is the hydrant flushing schedule:
NORTH LA CROSSE DEAD END FLUSHING
Starting at about 7:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019, the La Crosse Water Utility will be flushing fire hydrants on all dead-end mains in north La Crosse. This flushing generally starts at the north and works south. The general areas that will be affected by this flushing work will include:
• Airport Industrial Park
• Moorings Drive
• Lauderdale Court
• County Trunk Highway B and adjacent areas
• Upper north side east of George Street
• All remaining dead-end mains
Barring interruptions or emergencies, flushing work in these areas is expected to take 2 – 3 days. Areas adjacent to the targeted locations may also be affected by this flushing.
SOUTH LA CROSSE DEAD END FLUSHING
Starting at about 7:00 AM, on or about Wednesday, October 23, 2019, the La Crosse Water Utility will be flushing fire hydrants on all dead-end mains in south La Crosse. This flushing generally starts at the La Crosse River and works south. The areas that will be affected by this flushing work include:
• State Highway 14/61 and adjacent areas
• South 7th Street
• Most cul-de-sacs
• All remaining dead-end mains
Barring interruptions or emergencies, flushing work in these areas is expected to take 3 – 4 days. Areas adjacent to the targeted locations may also be affected by this flushing.
Contact the City of La Crosse Utilities Office at 608-789-7536 with questions.
