City of La Crosse releases proposed 2020 Operating Budget
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse released their proposed 2020 Operating Budget Tuesday.
A Public Hearing for residents or taxpayers is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The proposed budget is available in detail for inspection at the City Hall Finance Department Office, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Below is a summary of the proposed General Fund Budget.
