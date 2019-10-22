City of La Crosse releases proposed 2020 Operating Budget

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse released their proposed 2020 Operating Budget Tuesday.

A Public Hearing for residents or taxpayers is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers of City Hall.

The proposed budget is available in detail for inspection at the City Hall Finance Department Office, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Below is a summary of the proposed General Fund Budget.

Proposed Operating Budget, City of La Crosse

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.