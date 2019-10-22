City of La Crosse releases proposed 2020 Operating Budget

News

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The City of La Crosse released their proposed 2020 Operating Budget Tuesday.

A Public Hearing for residents or taxpayers is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers of City Hall.

The proposed budget is available in detail for inspection at the City Hall Finance Department Office, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Below is a summary of the proposed General Fund Budget.

 

