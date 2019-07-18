City of La Crosse opens several 'cooling stations' to beat the heat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - With temperatures expected in the 90's and heat indices to be well in the 100's over the next few days, the city of La Crosse is opening up several cooling stations.
Those locations and hours are:
- The Salvation Army facility, 223 8th St. N. will be open to the public Thursday and then again Friday, July 19th. Beginning this weekend and continuing into the future, if the heat index reaches 90 degrees during the day, they will open to the public. They will also open at night if the heat index reaches 100 degrees at night.
- La Crosse Center, North Hall, Thursday night, July 18th until 10pm, and Friday, July 19th from 8am-5pm
- La Crosse Public Library; all three branches (Main, South and North) can be utilized during business hours as a designated cooling shelter.
- Southside Neighborhood Center will be open on Friday, July 19th from 9am-1pm
- Black River Beach Neighborhood Center will be open on Friday, July 19th from 9am-2pm
Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
