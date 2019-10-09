City of La Crosse announces four-week leaf pick up schedule

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The trees throughout La Crosse are a constant reminder that fall has arrived.

And with fall, comes the return of a service the city provides every year.

"It's something our citizens expect," said Mayor Tim Kabat of La Crosse.

The city gave more information on their 2019 fall pick up plan, and like the leaves, it has some changes.

"We're going to have more crews, and they're going to be working more intensely to address our leaf pick up challenges we've had in the past few years," added Kabat.

In the past, La Crosse had a longer pick-up window. This year, the city will pick up leaves in a four-week period.

"We suggested to everybody to have their leaves out for collection at 7:00 a.m. on the 28th," said Brandon Shea, Recycling Coordinator for the city.

From the 28th of October, to November 22nd, La Crosse will have 10 crews clean up the city at the same time.

"It's the most number of crews that we've had in a long time. We know when the leaves are going to fall, the idea is to get as many crews, bodies, and equipment to get those leaves picked up," said Mayor Kabat.

In the past, crews would start earlier in October, but didn't see that many leaves.

"We'd be running around, and in the first few passages through the city we weren't picking up that much," recalled Shea.

The new system will have crews in all of La Crosse at the same time, each designed to pass a home two times total for pickups. It could be how La Crosse deals with leaves for the future.

"We'll see how that goes, it's all I can tell you at this point. We're going to try to do everything we can to make sure we can get it addressed,"said Kabat.

The city wants to make sure residents don't bag their leaves, but have them on the side of the road with no brush or other materials in the pile.

The city is looking for temporary workers to help with leaf collection, more information can be found on https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/.

