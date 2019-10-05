City Council to vote on purchase of downtown property

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Across the street from City hall, is a property that's getting a lot of attention.

"In my mind it's a very high priority."

Mayor Kabat is leading an effort to purchase land off of third and second streets.

"These types of properties and especially this property doesn't come up for sale very often. A once in a generation type thing."

He hopes to renovate the space, like many renewed properties downtown.

"The renaissance we're experiencing today, it's all a result of our community's support of downtown."

Many of the renovations were part of a plan drawn up in 2004 to renew the downtown area.

"Most of those have been accomplished. It's really this gateway area, and our festival grounds that are the last remaining spots."

But there are some in City Hall that don't want to make the purchase.

"We are not going to play real estate tycoon with taxpayer dollars," said city council member Jessica Olson.

The property was last listed before coming off the market in January at $143,000. The city won a bidding war with a final price $600,000.

"Property is not something you can buy and hold onto and just wait for good things to happen."

Olson argues that land could be contaminated, and too expensive to rebuild.

"There are hidden costs and challenges that unless we can ask the right question we're not going to know and it's going to hit us after we own the property, and we're stuck. I can't justify voting on it and then driving past someone living in their car after city council meeting."

Mayor Kabat is waiting to see what the rest of the council thinks.

"It's up to city council, we'll have to see what they say."

The owner has agreed to the city's initial offer, but he has to wait on the city council.

They'll meet one more time, and vote to approve the purchase. If it's approved the city will own this space.

If it's declined, the city is out of time to make a different offer, and the owner will look elsewhere.

The city will meet and make their final vote next Thursday.

