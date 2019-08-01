City considering buying post office site; public market could use facility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The city of La Crosse could find a new use for the post office building. Among the options is to use it as a site for the public market or for public services.

City officials involved in the process say they are preparing to move on some legislative action very soon. In buying the site on State Street, the city hopes it would be beneficial for the post office and the community.

It's easy to see how the post office site would be desirable for a variety of uses.

"It's such an awesome redevelopment site, just being so close to downtown and on such large acreage," said Andrea Schnick, economic development planner for La Crosse.

In an email, Mayor Tim Kabat said this is still in its early stages but the city is interested in exploring potential city use of the site.

Schnick said the city would likely buy the entire property to house the public market or for fire, police and court offices. This could blend both municipal and federal offices in one space.

"We could see this as a location where all the administration from those offices, from those departments would be done under one roof," Schnick said.

That would be helpful not only for community members trying to access some public service departments, but for the agencies themselves.

"Right now, the Fire Department is split amongst several of the fire stations through an office in City Hall, so bringing them all under one roof," Schnick said.

But the United States Postal Service could still use part of the facility in some way, which could be helpful for the agency. In 2013, the Postal Service announced that it would be shutting down its mail processing center in La Crosse and moving those operations to Eagan, Minnesota.

"What we're doing is we're moving a number of our smaller operations into larger facilities," said then-USPS spokesperson Pete Nowacki.

For now, city officials will continue to work with USPS to see if this is even a possibility.

"We're talking with the post office to figure out what are their current needs, how much space are they really needing, how much parking do they need for their employees and their employee vehicles, and would we be able to combine all of that into a redevelopment for the whole site?" Schnick said.

Schnick says the city will have to submit a letter of intent to USPS saying that it would like to explore purchasing the space.

City officials plan to ask the Common Council in September for $25,000 so the Postal Service can assess what its own needs are in either staying or finding a new building.

