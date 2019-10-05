Citizen Action of Wisconsin launches Driftless Region Organizing Co-op

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An energy efficiency campaign is reducing carbon emissions in La Crosse.

The group, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, has officially launched the Driftless Region Co-op. It's one of many in Wisconsin that brings community members together to promote progressive issues on the local, state and federal level.

A part of this initiative is a home energy efficiency campaign. It will help 1,000 homeowners throughout the Coulee Region upgrade their homes with solar panels, new insulation, and new appliances, new doors and windows.

The hope is to help fight climate change, while creating good jobs in our area.

"In addition to making sure the planet is in good shape, protecting our own communities is vital as well," said Senior Organizer for Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Kevin Kane. "We have found from climate experts that the thing that would have the biggest impact -immediately- on reducing carbon emissions, is not just electric vehicles, it's not just upgrading businesses and government buildings, it's upgrading our own homes."

The Drifltless Region Co-op is in a 60-day recruitment drive. 26 potential members and 14 organizations have already connected with the coalition.

If you or someone you know is interested contact Ben at ben.wilson@citizenactionwi.org.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.