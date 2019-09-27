News

Cirque Italia brings 'Water Circus' to La Crosse

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 05:39 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:06 PM CDT

Cirque Italia comes to La Crosse this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest isn't the only event happening in La Crosse this weekend.

Cirque Italia, an Italian water* circus, will perform in a tent set up in the Valley View Mall parking lot.

Different performances use a 35,000 gallon water stage.

A lot of talents will be on display.

"We have acrobats of course, controtionists, we have jugglers, we have the wheel of death, we have a crossbow act, we have a five person roller skating acrobatic act, it's really unique, it's really fun," said Cirque Italia performer Samantha Kulinski.

Performances run through Sunday evening in La Crosse and there will be performances around Wisconsin in October.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars