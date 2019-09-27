Cirque Italia brings 'Water Circus' to La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest isn't the only event happening in La Crosse this weekend.
Cirque Italia, an Italian water* circus, will perform in a tent set up in the Valley View Mall parking lot.
Different performances use a 35,000 gallon water stage.
A lot of talents will be on display.
"We have acrobats of course, controtionists, we have jugglers, we have the wheel of death, we have a crossbow act, we have a five person roller skating acrobatic act, it's really unique, it's really fun," said Cirque Italia performer Samantha Kulinski.
Performances run through Sunday evening in La Crosse and there will be performances around Wisconsin in October.
