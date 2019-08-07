Chippewa County Sheriff looking for vehicle

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is looking for information related to a specific vehicle.

The car is a 1999 Pontiac SE Sunfire, blue 4-door sedan with Wisconsin license plate 627MUK. The vehicle is registered to Ritchie Glenn German Jr.

Authorities say the vehicle may have been abandoned or sold.

Contact law enforcement with any information at 715-726-7714.

