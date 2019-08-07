Chippewa County Sheriff looking for vehicle
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is looking for information related to a specific vehicle.
The car is a 1999 Pontiac SE Sunfire, blue 4-door sedan with Wisconsin license plate 627MUK. The vehicle is registered to Ritchie Glenn German Jr.
Authorities say the vehicle may have been abandoned or sold.
Contact law enforcement with any information at 715-726-7714.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Appeals court rejects Koula's request for new trial
- La Crosse County may move emergency management position to Sheriff's Office
- Shooting wounds 3, leads to hospital lockdown
- La Crosse County may contribute $138,000 to La Crosse Center renovation
- Man cooking in Minnesota Walmart lot sets van on fire, killing girl
- SILVER ALERT: Authorities issue statewide search for missing man
- Walgreens to close 200 stores nationwide
- Local students explain what it takes to get accepted into Ivy League universities
- Irishfest La Crosse set to start Friday
- Registration open for Citizens Academy in Sparta