Chinese painters arrive in La Crosse ahead of art exhibition
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Eighteen Chinese oil painters arrived in La Crosse on Monday.
They have come as participants for an upcoming exhibition called Walking Together. Their artistic subjects will include the bluffs and the Mississippi River, among other scenery common to the area.
Additionally, these painters will also be among the participants involved in the 2019 Plein Air Between the Bluffs Festival.
The Walking Together exhibition starts on Friday, September 20 at the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
