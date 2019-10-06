Chili Cook Off serves up cold-weather favorite for good cause

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 28th annual State Bank Financial Chili Cook Off was held at Copeland Park in La Crosse on Saturday.

For $8 people could watch the UW-Madison Badgers game on the Jumbo-Tron, let their kids play on inflatables and enjoy 25 different varieties of chili.

Mark Carpenter, a business banking director for State Bank Financial and chili judge, said some Chili Cook Off competitors used more traditional recipes while others were more adventurous, such as the La Crosse Fire Department's pork chili.

There were four prize categories cooks could win. A panel of judges gave awards for their favorite dishes.

Carpenter said a simple recipe has made the event a success for almost 30 years.

"I think it's just the time of the year. Nothing goes better in fall than chili. Plus, people know it's such a great cause, and I think we look forward to it every year," said Carpenter.

Carpenter said the event provides the local D.A.R.E. program with about half of its annual budget, as well as providing funds to the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.