Children's Museum of La Crosse turns 19

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 06:27 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 07:22 PM CST

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Children's Museum of La Crosse celebrated another year in the community Saturday. The museum held a celebration marking their 19th year in the city.

The celebration included face painting, bubble wrap stomp and musical performances.

Employees said one of the museum's missions is to celebrate family and fun.

"We have people who were here as children, then volunteered with us, then became staff. Then got married and have their own children and bring their own children now. And they're donors so we've seen it all now," Children's Museum of La Crosse executive director Anne Snow said.

Directors at the museum said they hope to celebrate many more birthdays in the future.

