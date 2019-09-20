Child sexual assault abuse training offered in La Crosse

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Free training sessions are helping to end the sexual abuse of children in our community.

A training session was held in La Crosse Friday afternoon taught how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

New Horizons Sheter is hosting sessions in La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties through the end of the year.

1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday, according to a 2013 study.

With as common the problem is, the training is needed to help protect children.

"If you look at your average kindergarten classroom, that's 20 to 30 kids, and so you're looking at a few kids that are experiencing child sexual abuse and when you start looking at older populations, those numbers only go up, because folks often times aren't talking about what they experienced when they were a child," said Kim Jones, Trempealeau County sexual assault victim advocate.

Registration is required for the sessions.

The remaining sessions are:

10/10 - 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Tienda Guerrero II, Whitehall

10/18 - 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Lunda Center, La Crosse

11/8 - 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Northside Police Center, La Crosse

11/9 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Iglesia Pentecostes Lirio de los Valles, Arcadia

12/2 - 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Lunda Center, La Crosse

12/10 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School

Registration can be made on the New Horizons website.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.