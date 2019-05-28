Child rescued from river in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - A 4-year-old child with autism has been rescued from the Zumbro River in Rochester.
Olmsted County sheriff's officials received a call about 3 p.m. Sunday from someone along a bike trail who spotted a child in the river. Shortly after the call, police got a call from the father of the child who said his son was missing near Soldiers Field Park.
The Post-Bulletin reports officers found the child floating in the water and directed firefighters to the boy's location. The boy was conscious and alert when they reached him. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys for evaluation.
