Child in car dies in Wisconsin crash involving school bus

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ELLINGTON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in east-central Wisconsin say a 10-year-old child riding in a car has died in a collision with a school bus.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say a pickup going westbound on Highway 15 in Ellington was stopped for traffic. A car, with the child inside, collided with the pickup and then hit an eastbound school bus.

No children were on the bus.

The child who died attended Hortonville Elementary School. WLUK-TV reports counselors are available in the district.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.