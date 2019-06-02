Check out movie made in La Crosse County for free

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - The Holmen Library will be doing a free screening of the locally made movie The Last Bridge Home Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

The movie is about a girl who receives mysterious letters from soldiers who never came home from war.

Acting from La Crosse resident Steve Kiedrowski is featured in film, as well as sounds and sights from local musicians and scenery.

Before the screening starts, Kiedrowski will talk about his experience making the film.

"I kind of consider myself a character actor. So, in the film I had my kids shave my head and I grew a goatee, so I look kind of devilish and 'meanish' because that's the way my character is," said Kiedrowski.

There will also be free ice cream sundaes at the screening.

The event is sponsored by the Holmen Area Historical Society.

